DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 25-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 May 2023 it purchased a total of 165,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 75,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased 90,000 EUR1.0600 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.9230 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0520 GBP0.9140 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0558 GBP0.9179

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,166,402 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 4,711 1.0580 XDUB 10:22:30 00027741563TRDU1 1,323 1.0560 XDUB 10:37:28 00027741662TRDU1 989 1.0560 XDUB 10:37:28 00027741661TRDU1 2,310 1.0540 XDUB 11:24:36 00027742003TRDU1 4,754 1.0540 XDUB 11:24:36 00027742002TRDU1 2,357 1.0600 XDUB 12:26:50 00027742354TRDU1 5,849 1.0600 XDUB 12:26:50 00027742355TRDU1 1,623 1.0600 XDUB 12:26:50 00027742356TRDU1 2,301 1.0560 XDUB 13:23:42 00027742619TRDU1 1,106 1.0560 XDUB 13:23:42 00027742618TRDU1 1,243 1.0560 XDUB 14:00:53 00027742864TRDU1 2,403 1.0560 XDUB 14:00:53 00027742863TRDU1 2,652 1.0560 XDUB 14:00:53 00027742862TRDU1 2,356 1.0560 XDUB 14:00:53 00027742861TRDU1 356 1.0580 XDUB 14:59:10 00027743459TRDU1 208 1.0580 XDUB 14:59:10 00027743458TRDU1 7,530 1.0580 XDUB 15:00:11 00027743475TRDU1 6,816 1.0580 XDUB 15:00:11 00027743474TRDU1 764 1.0580 XDUB 15:00:11 00027743473TRDU1 49 1.0580 XDUB 15:00:11 00027743472TRDU1 2,240 1.0540 XDUB 15:26:33 00027743842TRDU1 383 1.0540 XDUB 15:26:33 00027743841TRDU1 815 1.0540 XDUB 15:35:58 00027743921TRDU1 1,022 1.0540 XDUB 15:35:58 00027743920TRDU1 520 1.0540 XDUB 15:35:58 00027743919TRDU1 83 1.0540 XDUB 15:35:58 00027743918TRDU1 1,305 1.0540 XDUB 15:44:54 00027743993TRDU1 1,022 1.0540 XDUB 15:44:54 00027743992TRDU1 2,646 1.0520 XDUB 15:51:12 00027744056TRDU1 2,648 1.0520 XDUB 15:51:12 00027744055TRDU1 2,329 1.0520 XDUB 15:51:12 00027744054TRDU1 266 1.0520 XDUB 16:17:08 00027744507TRDU1 222 1.0520 XDUB 16:17:08 00027744506TRDU1 846 1.0520 XDUB 16:17:08 00027744505TRDU1 1,022 1.0520 XDUB 16:17:08 00027744504TRDU1 108 1.0520 XDUB 16:20:56 00027744547TRDU1 1,022 1.0520 XDUB 16:20:56 00027744546TRDU1 8 1.0520 XDUB 16:20:56 00027744545TRDU1 1,128 1.0520 XDUB 16:20:56 00027744544TRDU1 254 1.0520 XDUB 16:20:56 00027744543TRDU1 899 1.0520 XDUB 16:24:51 00027744621TRDU1 6 1.0520 XDUB 16:24:51 00027744620TRDU1 222 1.0520 XDUB 16:24:51 00027744619TRDU1 998 1.0520 XDUB 16:24:51 00027744618TRDU1 1,022 1.0520 XDUB 16:24:51 00027744617TRDU1 264 1.0520 XDUB 16:24:51 00027744616TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 95 0.9200 XLON 10:39:50 00027741676TRDU1 1,800 0.9200 XLON 10:39:50 00027741675TRDU1 887 0.9200 XLON 10:39:50 00027741674TRDU1 3,486 0.9160 XLON 11:24:01 00027741999TRDU1 743 0.9160 XLON 11:24:01 00027741998TRDU1 87 0.9160 XLON 11:24:01 00027741997TRDU1 2,543 0.9160 XLON 11:24:35 00027742000TRDU1 2,694 0.9150 XLON 11:24:36 00027742001TRDU1 838 0.9230 XLON 12:25:47 00027742347TRDU1 2,083 0.9230 XLON 12:25:47 00027742346TRDU1 2,787 0.9230 XLON 12:25:47 00027742348TRDU1 4,924 0.9200 XLON 12:26:50 00027742353TRDU1 2,519 0.9200 XLON 13:23:42 00027742617TRDU1 1,779 0.9200 XLON 13:27:14 00027742630TRDU1 1,050 0.9200 XLON 13:27:14 00027742629TRDU1 2,809 0.9200 XLON 13:41:25 00027742709TRDU1 28 0.9180 XLON 13:45:00 00027742746TRDU1 1,671 0.9180 XLON 13:45:00 00027742745TRDU1 199 0.9180 XLON 13:45:00 00027742744TRDU1 846 0.9180 XLON 13:45:00 00027742743TRDU1 861 0.9180 XLON 13:45:00 00027742742TRDU1 1,900 0.9180 XLON 13:45:00 00027742741TRDU1 2,542 0.9170 XLON 14:00:53 00027742860TRDU1 1,637 0.9170 XLON 14:32:24 00027743148TRDU1 405 0.9170 XLON 14:32:24 00027743147TRDU1 458 0.9170 XLON 14:32:24 00027743149TRDU1 435 0.9170 XLON 14:40:12 00027743216TRDU1 7,515 0.9200 XLON 14:59:13 00027743460TRDU1 557 0.9200 XLON 15:00:06 00027743471TRDU1 7,795 0.9190 XLON 15:00:11 00027743477TRDU1 103 0.9190 XLON 15:00:11 00027743476TRDU1 2,566 0.9190 XLON 15:24:01 00027743794TRDU1 123 0.9190 XLON 15:31:18 00027743883TRDU1 2,514 0.9190 XLON 15:31:18 00027743882TRDU1 2,914 0.9190 XLON 15:38:47 00027743947TRDU1 2,762 0.9190 XLON 15:46:49 00027744015TRDU1 7,908 0.9150 XLON 15:51:20 00027744059TRDU1 1,480 0.9140 XLON 16:14:10 00027744442TRDU1 146 0.9140 XLON 16:14:16 00027744445TRDU1 269 0.9140 XLON 16:14:16 00027744444TRDU1 616 0.9140 XLON 16:14:16 00027744443TRDU1 1,653 0.9140 XLON 16:19:13 00027744532TRDU1 7,226 0.9140 XLON 16:28:46 00027744654TRDU1 1,747 0.9140 XLON 16:28:46 00027744653TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 246135 EQS News ID: 1641225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)