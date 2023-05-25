Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.05.23
08:02 Uhr
1,040 Euro
-0,028
-2,62 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
25.05.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 25-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 May 2023 it purchased a total of 165,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            75,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   90,000 
 
                            EUR1.0600 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9230 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0520     GBP0.9140 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0558     GBP0.9179

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 678,166,402 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,711      1.0580        XDUB     10:22:30      00027741563TRDU1 
1,323      1.0560        XDUB     10:37:28      00027741662TRDU1 
989       1.0560        XDUB     10:37:28      00027741661TRDU1 
2,310      1.0540        XDUB     11:24:36      00027742003TRDU1 
4,754      1.0540        XDUB     11:24:36      00027742002TRDU1 
2,357      1.0600        XDUB     12:26:50      00027742354TRDU1 
5,849      1.0600        XDUB     12:26:50      00027742355TRDU1 
1,623      1.0600        XDUB     12:26:50      00027742356TRDU1 
2,301      1.0560        XDUB     13:23:42      00027742619TRDU1 
1,106      1.0560        XDUB     13:23:42      00027742618TRDU1 
1,243      1.0560        XDUB     14:00:53      00027742864TRDU1 
2,403      1.0560        XDUB     14:00:53      00027742863TRDU1 
2,652      1.0560        XDUB     14:00:53      00027742862TRDU1 
2,356      1.0560        XDUB     14:00:53      00027742861TRDU1 
356       1.0580        XDUB     14:59:10      00027743459TRDU1 
208       1.0580        XDUB     14:59:10      00027743458TRDU1 
7,530      1.0580        XDUB     15:00:11      00027743475TRDU1 
6,816      1.0580        XDUB     15:00:11      00027743474TRDU1 
764       1.0580        XDUB     15:00:11      00027743473TRDU1 
49        1.0580        XDUB     15:00:11      00027743472TRDU1 
2,240      1.0540        XDUB     15:26:33      00027743842TRDU1 
383       1.0540        XDUB     15:26:33      00027743841TRDU1 
815       1.0540        XDUB     15:35:58      00027743921TRDU1 
1,022      1.0540        XDUB     15:35:58      00027743920TRDU1 
520       1.0540        XDUB     15:35:58      00027743919TRDU1 
83        1.0540        XDUB     15:35:58      00027743918TRDU1 
1,305      1.0540        XDUB     15:44:54      00027743993TRDU1 
1,022      1.0540        XDUB     15:44:54      00027743992TRDU1 
2,646      1.0520        XDUB     15:51:12      00027744056TRDU1 
2,648      1.0520        XDUB     15:51:12      00027744055TRDU1 
2,329      1.0520        XDUB     15:51:12      00027744054TRDU1 
266       1.0520        XDUB     16:17:08      00027744507TRDU1 
222       1.0520        XDUB     16:17:08      00027744506TRDU1 
846       1.0520        XDUB     16:17:08      00027744505TRDU1 
1,022      1.0520        XDUB     16:17:08      00027744504TRDU1 
108       1.0520        XDUB     16:20:56      00027744547TRDU1 
1,022      1.0520        XDUB     16:20:56      00027744546TRDU1 
8        1.0520        XDUB     16:20:56      00027744545TRDU1 
1,128      1.0520        XDUB     16:20:56      00027744544TRDU1 
254       1.0520        XDUB     16:20:56      00027744543TRDU1 
899       1.0520        XDUB     16:24:51      00027744621TRDU1 
6        1.0520        XDUB     16:24:51      00027744620TRDU1 
222       1.0520        XDUB     16:24:51      00027744619TRDU1 
998       1.0520        XDUB     16:24:51      00027744618TRDU1 
1,022      1.0520        XDUB     16:24:51      00027744617TRDU1 
264       1.0520        XDUB     16:24:51      00027744616TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
95        0.9200        XLON     10:39:50      00027741676TRDU1 
1,800      0.9200        XLON     10:39:50      00027741675TRDU1 
887       0.9200        XLON     10:39:50      00027741674TRDU1 
3,486      0.9160        XLON     11:24:01      00027741999TRDU1 
743       0.9160        XLON     11:24:01      00027741998TRDU1 
87        0.9160        XLON     11:24:01      00027741997TRDU1 
2,543      0.9160        XLON     11:24:35      00027742000TRDU1 
2,694      0.9150        XLON     11:24:36      00027742001TRDU1 
838       0.9230        XLON     12:25:47      00027742347TRDU1 
2,083      0.9230        XLON     12:25:47      00027742346TRDU1 
2,787      0.9230        XLON     12:25:47      00027742348TRDU1 
4,924      0.9200        XLON     12:26:50      00027742353TRDU1 
2,519      0.9200        XLON     13:23:42      00027742617TRDU1 
1,779      0.9200        XLON     13:27:14      00027742630TRDU1 
1,050      0.9200        XLON     13:27:14      00027742629TRDU1 
2,809      0.9200        XLON     13:41:25      00027742709TRDU1 
28        0.9180        XLON     13:45:00      00027742746TRDU1 
1,671      0.9180        XLON     13:45:00      00027742745TRDU1 
199       0.9180        XLON     13:45:00      00027742744TRDU1 
846       0.9180        XLON     13:45:00      00027742743TRDU1 
861       0.9180        XLON     13:45:00      00027742742TRDU1 
1,900      0.9180        XLON     13:45:00      00027742741TRDU1 
2,542      0.9170        XLON     14:00:53      00027742860TRDU1 
1,637      0.9170        XLON     14:32:24      00027743148TRDU1 
405       0.9170        XLON     14:32:24      00027743147TRDU1 
458       0.9170        XLON     14:32:24      00027743149TRDU1 
435       0.9170        XLON     14:40:12      00027743216TRDU1 
7,515      0.9200        XLON     14:59:13      00027743460TRDU1 
557       0.9200        XLON     15:00:06      00027743471TRDU1 
7,795      0.9190        XLON     15:00:11      00027743477TRDU1 
103       0.9190        XLON     15:00:11      00027743476TRDU1 
2,566      0.9190        XLON     15:24:01      00027743794TRDU1 
123       0.9190        XLON     15:31:18      00027743883TRDU1 
2,514      0.9190        XLON     15:31:18      00027743882TRDU1 
2,914      0.9190        XLON     15:38:47      00027743947TRDU1 
2,762      0.9190        XLON     15:46:49      00027744015TRDU1 
7,908      0.9150        XLON     15:51:20      00027744059TRDU1 
1,480      0.9140        XLON     16:14:10      00027744442TRDU1 
146       0.9140        XLON     16:14:16      00027744445TRDU1 
269       0.9140        XLON     16:14:16      00027744444TRDU1 
616       0.9140        XLON     16:14:16      00027744443TRDU1 
1,653      0.9140        XLON     16:19:13      00027744532TRDU1 
7,226      0.9140        XLON     16:28:46      00027744654TRDU1 
1,747      0.9140        XLON     16:28:46      00027744653TRDU1

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 246135 
EQS News ID:  1641225 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
