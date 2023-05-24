Edf: Release of documents and information regarding the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of EDF of 14 June 2023

Paris, 24 May 2023

Release of documents and information

regarding the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of EDF of 14 June 2023

The annual Combined Shareholders' Meeting of EDF will be held on Wednesday 14 June 2023 at 10 a.m. French time at Salle Pleyel, 252 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris and will be broadcasted live by audio conference on the Company's website1 www.edf.fr/agm-june2023.

The notice comprising the agenda and the text of the resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n°56 of 10 May 2023. The final version of the draft resolutions to be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting are set out in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n° 64 of 29 May 2023.

Conditions for participation and voting at the shareholders' Meeting are described in these notices as well as on the Company's website.

Documents and information regarding the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available on the Company's website at the following address: www.edf.fr/agm.

WARNING - Simplified public tender offer and squeeze-out for EDF's shares

As of the date of publication of this notice of meeting, the shares and OCEANEs of the Company are the subject of a simplified public tender offer initiated by the French State (the "Offer") (see in particular AMF notice D&I 222C2537 of 23 November 2022). All information relating to the Offer is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and EDF (www.edf.fr/finance).

The Offer closed on 17 May 2023. On 23 May 2023, the French State sent a request to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) to implement a squeeze-out on the Company's shares and OCEANEs, since the legal and regulatory conditions for such implementation are met.

Depending on the date of implementation of the squeeze-out, the modalities for holding the Shareholder's Meeting may be adjusted. If the squeeze-out is implemented before 14 June 2023, the shareholders of the Company whose shares will have been subject to the squeeze-out will not be able to participate in the Shareholder's Meeting.

1 Unless technical reasons make it impossible or seriously disrupt this retransmission.