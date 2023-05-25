Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 25
[25.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE00BN4GXL63
24,239,000.00
EUR
0
211,166,342.14
8.7118
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
886,357.13
87.9323
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
478,600.00
EUR
0
48,395,190.10
101.1182
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,009,503.68
108.4107
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE00BN0T9H70
65,339.00
GBP
0
6,938,905.03
106.1985
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE00BKX90X67
82,431.00
EUR
0
8,524,741.87
103.4167
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,220,851.48
97.9173
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
62,482,960.29
9.0744
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE000L1I4R94
3,020,380.00
USD
0
30,559,020.12
10.1176
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
24.05.23
IE000LJG9WK1
639,740.00
GBP
0
6,399,624.55
10.0035
