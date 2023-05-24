NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2024

Quarterly revenue of $7.19 billion, up 19% from previous quarter



Record Data Center revenue of $4.28 billion

Second quarter fiscal 2024 revenue outlook of $11.00 billion



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023, of $7.19 billion, down 13% from a year ago and up 19% from the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.82, up 28% from a year ago and up 44% from the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.09, down 20% from a year ago and up 24% from the previous quarter.

"The computer industry is going through two simultaneous transitions - accelerated computing and generative AI," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

"A trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.

"Our entire data center family of products - H100, Grace CPU, Grace Hopper Superchip, NVLink, Quantum 400 InfiniBand and BlueField-3 DPU - is in production. We are significantly increasing our supply to meet surging demand for them," he said.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, NVIDIA returned to shareholders $99 million in cash dividends.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on June 30, 2023, to all shareholders of record on June 8, 2023.

Q1 Fiscal 2024 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q1 FY23 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 7,192 $ 6,051 $ 8,288 Up 19% Down 13% Gross margin 64.6 % 63.3 % 65.5 % Up 1.3 pts Down 0.9 pts Operating expenses $ 2,508 $ 2,576 $ 3,563 Down 3% Down 30% Operating income $ 2,140 $ 1,257 $ 1,868 Up 70% Up 15% Net income $ 2,043 $ 1,414 $ 1,618 Up 44% Up 26% Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.57 $ 0.64 Up 44% Up 28%

Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q1 FY24 Q4 FY23 Q1 FY23 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $ 7,192 $ 6,051 $ 8,288 Up 19% Down 13% Gross margin 66.8 % 66.1 % 67.1 % Up 0.7 pts Down 0.3 pts Operating expenses $ 1,750 $ 1,775 $ 1,608 Down 1% Up 9% Operating income $ 3,052 $ 2,224 $ 3,955 Up 37% Down 23% Net income $ 2,713 $ 2,174 $ 3,443 Up 25% Down 21% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.09 $ 0.88 $ 1.36 Up 24% Down 20%

Outlook

NVIDIA's outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $11.00 billion, plus or minus 2%.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 68.6% and 70.0%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $2.71 billion and $1.90 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are expected to be an income of approximately $90 million, excluding gains and losses from non-affiliated investments.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are expected to be 14.0%, plus or minus 1%, excluding any discrete items.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

First-quarter revenue was a record $4.28 billion, up 14% from a year ago and up 18% from the previous quarter.

Launched four inference platforms that combine the company's full-stack inference software with the latest NVIDIA Ada, NVIDIA Hopper and NVIDIA Grace Hopper processors.

Announced that Google Cloud is the first cloud provider offering the new NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU to accelerate generative AI applications.

Introduced NVIDIA AI Foundations to help businesses create and operate custom large language models and generative AI models trained with their own proprietary data for domain-specific tasks.

Unveiled the NVIDIA cuLitho software library for computational lithography to accelerate the design and manufacturing of next-gen semiconductors.

Expanded its partners offering new products and services based on the NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU - including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Partnered with ServiceNow to build generative AI across enterprise IT.

Announced a collaboration with Medtronic to build an AI platform for medical devices.

Joined with Dell Technologies in Project Helix to deliver full-stack solutions to help enterprises build and deploy trustworthy generative AI applications.

Announced it is integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise software into Microsoft's Azure Machine Learning to help enterprises accelerate their AI initiatives.

Gaming

First-quarter revenue was $2.24 billion, down 38% from a year ago and up 22% from the previous quarter.

Announced the GeForce RTX 4060 family of GPUs, bringing the advancements of NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture and DLSS, starting at $299.

Launched the GeForce RTX 4070 GPU based on the Ada architecture, which enables DLSS 3, real-time ray-tracing and the ability to run most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

Added 36 DLSS gaming titles, bringing the total number of games and apps to 300.

Made path tracing available for the first time on a major gaming title through collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED on an update to Cyberpunk 2077.

Expanded GeForce NOW's game titles to more than 1,600, including the first Microsoft Xbox game, Gears 5.

Professional Visualization

First-quarter revenue was $295 million, down 53% from a year ago and up 31% from the previous quarter.

Announced NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud, a fully managed service running in Microsoft Azure, for the development and deployment of industrial metaverse applications.

Expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to connect Microsoft 365 applications with Omniverse.

Announced six new NVIDIA RTX GPUs for mobile and desktop workstations based on the Ada architecture.

Automotive

First-quarter revenue was a record $296 million, up 114% from a year ago and up 1% from the previous quarter.

Announced that its automotive design win pipeline has grown to $14 billion over the next six years, up from $11 billion a year ago.

Announced that the world's leading electric vehicle maker BYD will extend its use of NVIDIA DRIVE Orin across new models.



CFO Commentary

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the industrial metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, May 1, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 7,192 $ 8,288 Cost of revenue 2,544 2,857 Gross profit 4,648 5,431 Operating expenses Research and development 1,875 1,618 Sales, general and administrative 633 592 Acquisition termination cost - 1,353 Total operating expenses 2,508 3,563 Income from operations 2,140 1,868 Interest income 150 18 Interest expense (66 ) (68 ) Other, net (15 ) (13 ) Other income (expense), net 69 (63 ) Income before income tax 2,209 1,805 Income tax expense 166 187 Net income $ 2,043 $ 1,618 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 2,470 2,506 Diluted 2,490 2,537

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) April 30, January 29, 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 15,320 $ 13,296 Accounts receivable, net 4,080 3,827 Inventories 4,611 5,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 872 791 Total current assets 24,883 23,073 Property and equipment, net 3,740 3,807 Operating lease assets 1,094 1,038 Goodwill 4,430 4,372 Intangible assets, net 1,541 1,676 Deferred income tax assets 4,568 3,396 Other assets 4,204 3,820 Total assets $ 44,460 $ 41,182 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,141 $ 1,193 Accrued and other current liabilities 4,869 4,120 Short-term debt 1,250 1,250 Total current liabilities 7,260 6,563 Long-term debt 9,704 9,703 Long-term operating lease liabilities 939 902 Other long-term liabilities 2,037 1,913 Total liabilities 19,940 19,081 Shareholders' equity 24,520 22,101 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 44,460 $ 41,182

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, May 1, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,043 $ 1,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock based compensation expense 735 578 Depreciation and amortization 384 334 Losses on investments in non affiliates, net 14 17 Deferred income taxes (1,135 ) (542 ) Acquisition termination cost - 1,353 Other (34 ) 23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (252 ) (788 ) Inventories 566 (560 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (215 ) (1,261 ) Accounts payable 11 255 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 689 634 Other long-term liabilities 105 70 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,911 1,731 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 2,512 5,947 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities - 1,029 Purchases of marketable securities (2,801 ) (3,932 ) Purchase related to property and equipment and intangible assets (248 ) (361 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (83 ) (36 ) Investments and other, net (221 ) (35 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (841 ) 2,612 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 246 204 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (507 ) (532 ) Dividends paid (99 ) (100 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (20 ) (22 ) Payments related to repurchases of common stock - (1,996 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (380 ) (2,446 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 1,690 1,897 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,389 1,990 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,079 $ 3,887

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, January 29, May 1, 2023 2023 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 4,648 $ 3,833 $ 5,431 GAAP gross margin 64.6 % 63.3 % 65.5 % Acquisition-related and other costs (A) 119 120 94 Stock-based compensation expense (B) 27 30 38 IP-related costs 8 16 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 4,802 $ 3,999 $ 5,563 Non-GAAP gross margin 66.8 % 66.1 % 67.1 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,508 $ 2,576 $ 3,563 Stock-based compensation expense (B) (708 ) (709 ) (540 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (A) (54 ) (54 ) (55 ) Acquisition termination cost - - (1,353 ) Legal settlement costs - - (7 ) Other (C) 4 (38 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,750 $ 1,775 $ 1,608 GAAP income from operations $ 2,140 $ 1,257 $ 1,868 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 912 967 2,087 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 3,052 $ 2,224 $ 3,955 GAAP other income (expense), net $ 69 $ 32 $ (63 ) Losses from non-affiliated investments 14 10 17 Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 1 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ 84 $ 43 $ (45 ) GAAP net income $ 2,043 $ 1,414 $ 1,618 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 927 978 2,105 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (D) (257 ) (218 ) (280 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,713 $ 2,174 $ 3,443 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 0.82 $ 0.57 $ 0.64 Non-GAAP $ 1.09 $ 0.88 $ 1.36 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 2,490 2,477 2,537 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,911 $ 2,249 $ 1,731 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (248 ) (509 ) (361 ) Principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets (20 ) (4 ) (22 ) Free cash flow $ 2,643 $ 1,736 $ 1,348 (A) Acquisition-related and other costs are comprised of amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges and are included in the following line items: Three Months Ended April 30, January 29, May 1, 2023 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 119 $ 120 $ 94 Research and development $ 12 $ 10 $ 9 Sales, general and administrative $ 42 $ 44 $ 46 (B) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended April 30, January 29, May 1, 2023 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 27 $ 30 $ 38 Research and development $ 524 $ 527 $ 384 Sales, general and administrative $ 184 $ 182 $ 156 (C) Other consists of assets held for sale related adjustments. (D) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q2 FY2024 Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 68.6 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 1.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 70.0 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,710 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (810 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,900

