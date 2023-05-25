WENDEL: Appointments at Wendel

Press release - MAY 25, 2023

Appointments at Wendel





As part of Wendel's new strategic directions, announced on March 16, Wendel's Executive Board has decided to entrust Jérôme Michiels with the responsibility of structuring its third-party asset management activity. This new mission is added to his responsibilities as Executive Vice-President, in particular searching for new investment opportunities, monitoring certain direct portfolio companies, managing Wendel Growth and continuing to supervise Wendel's financial communications team, whose organization remains unchanged.

Following this change, Benoît Drillaud has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Wendel. Reporting to the Executive Board, he is responsible for managing the Finance and Accounting Department.

These changes are effective as of today.

Biography of Jérôme Michiels

Jérôme Michiels, 48 years old, Executive Vice-President, responsible for structuring Wendel's third-party asset management business, Director of Wendel Growth. Board member of Bureau Veritas.

Jérôme joined Wendel at the end of 2006 as Investment Director and was promoted to Director in January 2010. He was appointed Managing Director in January 2012, and joined the Investment Committee at this date. On October 1, 2015, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Wendel Group and also joined the Management Committee. On September 11, 2019, he was promoted to Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

From 2002 to 2006, Jérôme was an Associate at the investment fund BC Partners. Prior to that, he worked as a Consultant at Boston Consulting Group from 1999 to 2002, carrying out strategic missions in Europe, particularly in the fields of distribution, transportation, telecommunications, and financial services.

He is a graduate from HEC.

Biography of Benoît Drillaud

Benoît Drillaud, 48 years old, Chief Financial Officer.

Benoît joined Wendel in 2004 as Accounting and Financial Operations Officer and was appointed Deputy Director of Accounting and Financial Affairs in 2007. In 2013, he was promoted to Deputy Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held until now. He is also a member of the Management Committee.

Former Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Cromology and Tsebo.

Prior to joining Wendel, Benoît was an Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers for five years.

He holds a Master's degree in finance from ESCP and a DEA in economics from the University of Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne.



Agenda

June 15th, 2023

Shareholders' Meeting

July 27th, 2023

H1 2023 results?-?Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2023, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (after-market release).

October 26th, 2023

Q3 2023 Trading update?-?Publication of NAV as of September 30, 2023 (after-market release).

December 7th, 2023

2023 Investor Day.

