Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
25.05.2023 | 09:36
HYXiPOWER's Strategic Roadmap Commits to Innovating Intelligent Energy Solutions

SHANGHAI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. ("HYXiPOWER"), a leading provider of smart energy solutions, has officially released its annual strategy at the 16th (2023) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC) which opens on May 24 in SNICE ShangHai. HYXiPOWER's strategic roadmap will continue to focus on market diversification, the R&D of photovoltaic applications markets, promoting the innovation of smart energy solutions, and optimizing product quality and services to bring better solutions for global clients.

HYXiPOWER's Strategic Roadmap Commits to Innovating Intelligent Energy Solutions

HYXiPOWER is lining up new products at the three-day SNEC exhibition, the largest international trade show of the PV industry in China, including inverters for various application scenarios (both residential and commercial), energy storage systems that tackle the instability challenges of new energy, charging solutions, and the smart energy management platform that integrates all products and solutions of different terminals to bring the best user experience.

"Adhering to the core values of 'Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, Win-Win' with a mission to serve global customers and enjoy green energy, HYXiPOWER is looking to lead the R&D and applications of green energy technologies that will contribute to achieving zero-carbon goals and realize the sustainable development of green energy globally," said by vice president QuanLing Wang of HYXiPOWER.

Innovation and R&D form the core of HYXiPOWER's strategic roadmap, and its R&D team of experts is leveraging a wealth of experience to develop safe, reliable, efficient, and accessible products and systems empowered by technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), algorithmic, battery management system (BMS), energy management system (EMS), and power electronics topology.

HYXiPOWER's laboratories are CNAS and CTF2 bi IEC accredited, and the products have acquired testing and certification by leading institutions including TUV, CSA, BV, and SGS. The company owns more than 50 core technologies, and it has also been named New Enterprise of the Year by the 2022 China PV Industry Forum.

HYXiPOWER has established a comprehensive sales and service network worldwide with branch organizations and service centers set up in Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, providing fast, efficient, and high-quality services to clients across 100+ countries and regions worldwide.

HYXiPOWER is exhibiting at booth W9-310 of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085196/11.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxipowers-strategic-roadmap-commits-to-innovating-intelligent-energy-solutions-301834432.html

