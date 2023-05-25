DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.1839

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 989298

CODE: FEDF LN

ISIN: LU1233598447

