Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQP LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 122.9565
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1218742
CODE: SGQP LN
ISIN: LU0832436512
