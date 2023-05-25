DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.8219

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17054062

CODE: LCAL LN

ISIN: LU1781541849

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 246254 EQS News ID: 1641609 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)