DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1631

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20276586

CODE: RIOU LN

ISIN: LU1900066207

