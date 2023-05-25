DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.1631
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20276586
CODE: RIOU LN
ISIN: LU1900066207
