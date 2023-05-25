Anzeige
Dow Jones News
25.05.2023 | 10:01
Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 13.9613

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1965917

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1781541682 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCJG LN 
Sequence No.:  246253 
EQS News ID:  1641607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

