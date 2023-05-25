DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.5964

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8864673

CODE: GPAB LN

ISIN: LU2198882362

