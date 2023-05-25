Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - reduction in share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 26 May 2023 due to cancellation of own 8% preference shares 2024. ISIN DK0060732980 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 50,000,000 shares (DKK 50,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 41,315,209 shares (DKK 41,315,209) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 8,684,791 shares (DKK 8,684,791) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140100 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66