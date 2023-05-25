DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.9595

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23823347

CODE: WATL LN

ISIN: FR0010527275

----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 246383 EQS News ID: 1641939 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1641939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2023 04:41 ET (08:41 GMT)