

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday amid doubts about China's economic recovery and lingering uncertainty surrounding the possibility of a U.S. debt default.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,614 after plunging 1.8 percent on Wednesday.



Renewi, a waste-to-product services provider, lost 4 percent after reporting lower earnings for the year 2023 due to cost inflation and volatility in recyclate prices.



Pets At Home declined 2.2 percent after its pre-tax profit fell in fiscal 2023.



Infrastructure firm Hill & Smith rallied 3.5 percent after it delivered a record trading performance in the four months to April 30.



Chemicals group Johnson Matthey fell 2.8 percent after reporting a fall in annual profit.



