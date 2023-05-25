DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 286.9319

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26333

CODE: CC1U LN

ISIN: LU1681044050

