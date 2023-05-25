ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) today reported results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter, the 13-week period ended April 29, 2023.

Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Following our record-breaking performance in fiscal 2022, where we posted the highest annual profit in our company's 25-year history, we are pleased to be on track for another record-breaking year, reporting our best-ever first quarter EPS. We attribute our continuing record performance to the on-going disciplined execution of our multi-year strategic growth plan. Over the past quarter century, the Build-A-Bear brand has created a deep emotional bond with our cherished guests, transcending age barriers and extending our reach from children to teenagers and adults alike. Our expansion efforts encompass growing our retail footprint through stores and online platforms, enabling us to broaden our consumer base and meet their needs, whether through our hands-on, personalized in-store experience, through unique and memorable gifts, or collecting limited edition and exclusive furry friends. Additionally, we are investing in captivating entertainment initiatives that enable us to foster even deeper connections with our consumers."

Ms. John concluded, "The positive momentum has continued into the second quarter, and we are reiterating our annual guidance. With the growth opportunities we see ahead, we look to a promising future for our business and remain committed to continuing to increase value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2023 Results (13 weeks ended April 29, 2023 compared to the 13 weeks ended April 30, 2022):

Total revenues were $120.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million, including the negative impact of $1.3 million of currency exchange, as compared to $117.7 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter; Net retail sales were $112.1 million compared to $112.9 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter. This decline reflects the $1.3 million negative impact from currency exchange and included growth from sales in corporately-managed retail locations offset by a decline in consolidated e-commerce demand (orders generated online to be fulfilled from either the Company's warehouse or its stores); Commercial and international franchise revenues rose 66.7% to $8.0 million compared to $4.8 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter;

Gross profit margin was 54.1% compared to 52.5% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter. The 160-basis point expansion in gross profit margin was driven by lower freight costs, as expected, and leverage of distribution costs, as compared to the fiscal 2022 first quarter;

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $45.6 million, or 38.0% of total revenues, compared to $43.6 million, or 37.0% of total revenues in the fiscal 2022 first quarter. The $2.0 million increase in SG&A as compared to the fiscal 2022 first quarter was driven by strategic investment in talent and marketing to support future growth and to a lesser extent, inflation in store labor costs;

Pre-tax income was $19.4 million, or 16.2% of total revenues compared to pre-tax income of $18.2 million, or 15.5% of total revenues in the fiscal 2022 first quarter;

Income tax expense was $4.7 million with an effective tax rate of 24.5% compared to $4.0 million with an effective tax rate of 22.0% in the fiscal 2022 first quarter;

Net income was $14.6 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.2 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the fiscal 2022 first quarter; and

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") was $22.4 million, an increase $0.9 million compared to $21.5 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter.

Store Activity:

As of April 29, 2023, the Company had 482 global locations through a combination of its corporately-managed, third-party retail and international franchise models. This reflects 349 corporately-managed stores with one net closure in the fiscal 2023 first quarter compared to the beginning of the fiscal year.

Through the Company's third-party retail business model there were 70 locations at the end of the 2023 first quarter with relationships that include Carnival Cruise Lines, Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Landry's, and Beaches Family Resorts, unchanged from the beginning of the fiscal year.

The Company's international franchisees operated 63 locations at the end of the fiscal 2023 first quarter reflecting four net closures compared to the beginning of the fiscal year.

Balance Sheet:

As of April 29, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.8 million compared to $26.1 million as of April 30, 2022. Inventory at quarter end was $66.5 million reflecting a decline of $10.9 million, or 14.1%, from April 30, 2022. The Company remains comfortable with the level and composition of its inventory. The Company finished the quarter with no borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company utilized $3.1 million in cash to repurchase 132,385 shares of its common stock. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company utilized an additional $3.4 million in cash to repurchase 156,009 shares of its common stock. As of May 24, 2023, the Company had $40.0 million available under the current $50.0 million stock repurchase program adopted on August 31, 2022.

Fiscal year-to-date, the Company returned $28.6 million to shareholders, reflecting dividend payments of $22.1 million and share repurchases of $6.5 million.

In the fiscal 2023 first quarter, capital expenditures totaled $3.1 million compared to $1.1 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter. The increase in capital expenditures primarily reflected investment in information technology and store expansion.

2023 Outlook:

The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2023 outlook with expectations of delivering growth in total revenues and pre-tax income compared to fiscal 2022. While the Company notes that its fiscal 2023 is a 53-week year compared to a 52-week year in fiscal 2022, it expects to deliver growth in total revenues and pre-tax income versus the prior year exclusive of the projected benefit of the 53rd week. For reference, the additional week in fiscal 2023, which will be reflected in the Company's fourth quarter, is estimated to be $7 million in total revenues with approximately 35% flow-through to EBITDA.

For fiscal 2023, the Company continues to expect:

Total revenues to increase in the range of 5% to 7% compared to fiscal 2022 with growth in its three operating segments;

Pre-tax income growth of 10% to 15% compared to fiscal 2022, surpassing the record high that the Company achieved in fiscal 2022;

To open 20 to 30 experience locations, through a combination of third-party retail and corporately-managed business models, with the majority planned for the second half of the year;

Capital expenditures in the range of $15 million to $20 million;

Depreciation and amortization of approximately $13 million to $14 million; and

Tax rate to approximate 25% excluding discrete items.

The Company's guidance considers a variety of factors ranging from anticipated ongoing inflationary pressures to the expected benefit of reduced freight costs. Additionally, the Company noted that its outlook assumes no further material changes in the operations of its supply chain including the ability to receive and ship product on a timely basis, the macro-economic and geo-political environment, or relevant foreign currency exchange rates.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In this press release, the Company's financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the Company provides historic income adjusted to exclude certain costs, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

About Build-A-Bear:

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks Ended Ended April 29, % of Total April 30, % of Total 2023 Revenues (1) 2022 Revenues (1) Revenues: Net retail sales $ 112,096 93.4 $ 112,890 96.0 Commercial revenue 6,688 5.6 4,286 3.6 International franchising 1,266 1.0 486 0.4 Total revenues 120,050 100.0 117,662 100.0 Cost of merchandise sold: Cost of merchandise sold - retail (1) 50,904 45.4 53,600 47.5 Cost of merchandise sold - commercial (1) 3,358 50.2 1,946 45.4 Cost of merchandise sold - international franchising (1) 885 69.9 288 59.3 Total cost of merchandise sold 55,147 45.9 55,834 47.5 Consolidated gross profit 64,903 54.1 61,828 52.5 Selling, general and administrative expense 45,626 38.0 43,620 37.1 Interest (income) expense, net (76 ) (0.1 ) 18 0.0 Income before income taxes 19,353 16.1 18,190 15.5 Income tax expense 4,745 4.0 3,999 3.4 Net income $ 14,608 12.2 $ 14,191 12.1 Income per common share: Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.98 $ 0.89 Shares used in computing common per share amounts: Basic 14,457,858 15,475,731 Diluted 14,974,930 15,964,433

(1) Selected statement of operations data expressed as a percentage of total revenues, except cost of merchandise sold - retail, cost of merchandise sold - commercial and cost of merchandise sold - international franchising that are expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue and international franchising, respectively. Percentages will not total due to cost of merchandise sold being expressed as a percentage of net retail sales, commercial revenue or international franchising and immaterial rounding.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except per share data) April 29, January 28, April 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 32,819 $ 42,198 $ 26,093 Inventories, net 66,489 70,485 77,366 Receivables, net 13,307 15,374 11,838 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,503 19,374 12,436 Total current assets 126,118 147,431 127,733 Operating lease right-of-use asset 73,780 71,791 72,126 Property and equipment, net 50,385 50,759 46,691 Deferred tax assets 6,642 6,592 7,609 Other assets, net 4,785 4,221 2,266 Total Assets $ 261,710 $ 280,794 $ 256,425 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,686 $ 10,286 $ 19,930 Accrued expenses 27,272 37,358 23,444 Operating lease liability short term 27,843 27,436 23,470 Gift cards and customer deposits 18,637 19,425 18,770 Deferred revenue and other 5,010 6,646 3,881 Total current liabilities 92,448 101,151 89,495 Operating lease liability long term 59,030 59,080 66,617 Other long-term liabilities 1,260 1,446 1,774 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share 149 148 157 Additional paid-in capital 70,324 69,868 71,962 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,177 ) (12,274 ) (12,452 ) Retained earnings 50,676 61,375 38,872 Total stockholders' equity 108,972 119,117 98,539 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 261,710 $ 280,794 $ 256,425

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Selected Financial and Store Data (dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks Ended Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Other financial data: Retail gross margin ($) (1) $ 61,192 $ 59,290 Retail gross margin (%) (1) 54.6 % 52.5 % Capital expenditures (2) $ 3,065 $ 1,070 Depreciation and amortization $ 3,080 $ 3,250 Store data (3): Number of corporately-managed retail locations at end of period North America 312 306 Europe 37 39 Total corporately-managed retail locations 349 345 Number of franchised stores at end of period 63 64 Number of third-party retail locations at end of period 70 62 Corporately-managed store square footage at end of period (4) North America 726,209 721,966 Europe 52,763 58,216 Total square footage 778,972 780,182

(1) Retail gross margin represents net retail sales less cost of merchandise sold - retail. Retail gross margin percentage represents retail gross margin divided by net retail sales. Store impairment is excluded from retail gross margin. (2) Capital expenditures represents cash paid for property, equipment, and other assets. (3) Excludes e-commerce. North American stores are located in the United States and Canada. In Europe, stores are located in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Seasonal locations not included in store count. (4) Square footage for stores located in North America is leased square footage. Square footage for stores located in Europe is estimated selling square footage. Seasonal locations not included in the store count.

* Non-GAAP Financial Measures BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP figures (dollars in thousands) 13 Weeks 13 Weeks Ended Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Income before income taxes (pre-tax) $ 19,353 $ 18,190 Interest (income) expense, net (76 ) 18 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,080 3,250 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 22,357 $ 21,458

