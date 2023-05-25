Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 11%

Net income was $33 million, and diluted EPS was $0.50

Comparable store sales increased 4%

On a non-GAAP basis, Adjusted EBIT was $87 million, and Adjusted EPS was $0.84

BURLINGTON, N.J., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023. ?



Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, stated, "Our first quarter comparable sales growth came in just below guidance. We had gotten off to a very strong start but then the trend fell off in March. We believe that this weakening in the trend was driven by two external and transitory factors - lower tax refunds and cooler weather leading up to Easter."

Mr. O'Sullivan continued, "We have seen a nice pick-up in our trend since mid-April. We feel good about our underlying strategies and our focus on delivering value to the customer. We are encouraged by the recent trend but given the risks and uncertainties we think it is prudent to manage our business conservatively. We are ready to chase if this current trend is sustained."

Looking to the full year, Mr. O'Sullivan said, "We are reiterating our full year sales and earnings guidance. We see plenty of uncertainty and we remain concerned about the economic health of the lower-income shopper, but we also see some potential tailwinds. The supply environment remains very strong and with our focus on value, we believe that we are well positioned to achieve this full year guidance."

Mr. O'Sullivan concluded, "In addition to driving our near-term performance, we are continuing to make strong progress on our major Burlington 2.0 initiatives. We are particularly excited about some of the new processes and tools that we are rolling out to the merchant team this year. We believe that these will further enhance our ability to execute the off-price model and deliver tremendous value to the customer."

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Operating Results (for the 13-week period ended April 29, 2023, compared with the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022)

Total sales increased 11% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 to $2,133 million, while comparable store sales increased 4% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.?

increased 11% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022 to $2,133 million, while comparable store sales increased 4% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.? Gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales was 42.3% vs. 41.0% for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 130 basis points. Freight expense improved 150 basis points which was partially offset by a 20 basis point merchandise margin decline, primarily driven by higher markdowns.

rate as a percentage of net sales was 42.3% vs. 41.0% for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 130 basis points. Freight expense improved 150 basis points which was partially offset by a 20 basis point merchandise margin decline, primarily driven by higher markdowns. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $187 million vs. $157 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.??

which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $187 million vs. $157 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.?? SG&A was 35.4% as a percentage of net sales vs. 35.3% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, higher by 10 basis points. Adjusted SG&A was 26.5% as a percentage of net sales vs. 26.7% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, an improvement of 20 basis points.

was 35.4% as a percentage of net sales vs. 35.3% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, higher by 10 basis points. was 26.5% as a percentage of net sales vs. 26.7% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, an improvement of 20 basis points. The effective tax rate was 24.4% vs. 8.7% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 24.5% vs. 19.2% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.??

was 24.4% vs. 8.7% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. was 24.5% vs. 19.2% in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.?? Net income was $33 million, or $0.50 per share vs. $16 million, or $0.24 per share for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Adjusted Net Income was $55 million, or $0.84 per share, vs. $36 million, or $0.54 per share for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.??

was $33 million, or $0.50 per share vs. $16 million, or $0.24 per share for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. was $55 million, or $0.84 per share, vs. $36 million, or $0.54 per share for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.?? Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 65.3 million shares during the quarter compared with 66.6 million shares during the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.?

amounted to 65.3 million shares during the quarter compared with 66.6 million shares during the first quarter of Fiscal 2022.? Adjusted EBITDA was $157 million vs. $125 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 90 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $87 million vs. $59 million in the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, an increase of 100 basis points as a percentage of sales.

Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,231 million vs. $1,257 million at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, a 2% decrease, while comparable store inventories increased 10% compared to the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Reserve inventory was 44% of total inventory at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 compared to 50% at the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2022. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and that will be sent to stores in future months or next season. ??



Liquidity and Debt

The Company ended the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 with $1,372 million in liquidity, comprised of $532 million in unrestricted cash and $840 million in availability on its ABL facility.

During the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, the Company entered into privately negotiated transactions to repurchase approximately $110 million in principal amount of the Company's outstanding 2.25% Convertible Notes. The total transaction value of approximately $133 million was settled in cash in the first quarter.

The Company ended the first quarter with $1,364 million in outstanding total debt, including $945 million on its Term Loan facility, $397 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.??



Common Stock Repurchases

During the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased 245,414 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $51 million. As of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, the Company had $296 million remaining on its current share repurchase program authorization.?



Outlook

For the full Fiscal Year 2023 (the 53-weeks ending February 3, 2023), the Company expects:??

Total sales to increase in the range of 12% to 14% including approximately 2% from the 53rd week, on top of a 7% decrease in Fiscal 2022; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 3% to 5%, on top of the 13% decrease during Fiscal 2022;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $560 million;?

To open 70-80 net new stores;?

Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, to be approximately $320 million;?

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase 80 to 120 basis points versus last year;??

Net interest expense to be approximately $63 million;?

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 26%;?and

Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.50 to $6.00, utilizing a fully diluted share count of approximately 65 million, as compared to Fiscal 2022 diluted EPS of $3.49 and Adjusted EPS of $4.26.??This includes an expected benefit from the 53rd week of approximately $0.05 per share.

For the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 (the 13 weeks ending July 29, 2023), the Company expects:?

Total sales to increase in the range of 8% to 10%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 2% to 4% versus the second quarter of Fiscal 2022;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase 10 to 50 basis points versus the second quarter of Fiscal 2022;??

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and?

Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.35 to $0.45, as compared to $0.18 in diluted EPS and $0.35 in Adjusted EPS last year.?

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Operating Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.? These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.??

From time to time when discussing its comparable store sales trends, the Company references its geometric stack, which is defined as a stacked comparable sales growth rate that accounts for the compounding of comparable store sales from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2023.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

BURLINGTON STORES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 REVENUES: Net sales $ 2,132,793 $ 1,925,643 Other revenue 4,163 4,049 Total revenue 2,136,956 1,929,692 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 1,231,646 1,136,946 Selling, general and administrative expenses 755,628 680,327 Depreciation and amortization 70,529 66,304 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 844 2,543 Other income - net (8,998 ) (3,398 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,644 14,657 Interest expense 19,345 14,606 Total costs and expenses 2,093,638 1,911,985 Income before income tax expense 43,318 17,707 Income tax expense 10,570 1,533 Net income $ 32,748 $ 16,174 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares - diluted 65,291 66,645





BURLINGTON STORES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands) April 29, January 28, April 30, 2023 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 532,443 $ 872,623 $ 627,050 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,582 6,582 6,582 Accounts receivable-net 78,477 71,091 77,708 Merchandise inventories 1,231,092 1,181,982 1,257,104 Assets held for disposal 5,120 19,823 3,791 Prepaid and other current assets 136,751 131,691 209,007 Total current assets 1,990,465 2,283,792 2,181,242 Property and equipment-net 1,678,461 1,668,005 1,567,400 Operating lease assets 2,968,247 2,945,932 2,816,885 Goodwill and intangible assets-net 285,064 285,064 285,064 Deferred tax assets 3,079 3,205 3,824 Other assets 78,563 83,599 79,067 Total assets $ 7,003,879 $ 7,269,597 $ 6,933,482 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 829,212 $ 955,793 $ 962,208 Current operating lease liabilities 402,622 401,111 374,740 Other current liabilities 472,926 541,413 378,075 Current maturities of long term debt 13,753 13,634 14,473 Total current liabilities 1,718,513 1,911,951 1,729,496 Long term debt 1,350,416 1,462,072 1,474,941 Long term operating lease liabilities 2,842,785 2,825,292 2,709,016 Other liabilities 70,082 69,386 71,010 Deferred tax liabilities 220,609 205,991 232,863 Stockholders' equity 801,474 794,905 716,156 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,003,879 $ 7,269,597 $ 6,933,482





BURLINGTON STORES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (All amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 32,748 $ 16,174 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 70,529 66,304 Deferred income taxes 14,699 4,496 Loss on extinguishment of debt 24,644 14,657 Non-cash stock compensation expense 16,722 16,705 Non-cash lease expense (970 ) (357 ) Cash received from landlord allowances 4,349 7,199 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,418 ) (23,710 ) Merchandise inventories (49,110 ) (236,096 ) Accounts payable (125,241 ) (119,282 ) Other current assets and liabilities (59,003 ) 72,629 Long term assets and liabilities 723 1,114 Other operating activities (624 ) 7,868 Net cash used in operating activities (77,952 ) (172,299 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (95,688 ) (106,899 ) Lease acquisition costs (4,549 ) - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and assets held for sale 14,080 - Other investing activities - (75 ) Net cash used in investing activities (86,157 ) (106,974 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payment on long term debt-Convertible Notes (133,656 ) (78,187 ) Purchase of treasury shares (53,393 ) (104,763 ) Other financing activities 10,978 (1,818 ) Net cash used in financing activities (176,071 ) (184,768 ) (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (340,180 ) (464,041 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 879,205 1,097,673 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 539,025 $ 633,632

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company's Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iii) impairment charges; (iv) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (v) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) depreciation and amortization; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) impairment charges; (viii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (xi) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) impairment charges; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) amounts related to certain litigation matters; and (viii) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs, favorable lease costs and amounts related to certain litigation matters.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (d) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company's business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company's ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company's operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company's calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 32,748 $ 16,174 Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,064 4,702 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 24,644 14,657 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 844 2,543 Litigation matters (c) - 5,000 Tax effect (d) (7,302 ) (7,017 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 54,998 $ 36,059 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (e) 65,291 66,645 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.84 $ 0.54

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 32,748 $ 16,174 Interest expense 19,345 14,606 Interest income (5,459 ) (119 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,064 4,702 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 24,644 14,657 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 844 2,543 Litigation matters (c) - 5,000 Depreciation and amortization 70,529 66,304 Income tax expense 10,570 1,533 Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,285 $ 125,400

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT: Net income $ 32,748 $ 16,174 Interest expense 19,345 14,606 Interest income (5,459 ) (119 ) Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,064 4,702 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) 24,644 14,657 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 844 2,543 Litigation matters (c) - 5,000 Income tax expense 10,570 1,533 Adjusted EBIT $ 86,756 $ 59,096

The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended April 29, April 30, Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: 2023 2022 SG&A $ 755,628 $ 680,327 Net favorable lease costs (a) (4,064 ) (4,702 ) Product sourcing costs (186,926 ) (156,804 ) Litigation matters (c) - (5,000 ) Adjusted SG&A $ 564,638 $ 513,821

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company's effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) Three Months Ended April 29, April 30, 2023 2022 Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 24.4 % 8.7 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (f) 0.1 10.5 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 24.5 % 19.2 %



The following table shows the Company's reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 30, 2022 January 28, 2023 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 11,966 $ 230,123 Net favorable lease costs (a) 4,769 18,591 Loss on extinguishment of debt (b) - 14,657 Impairment charges 4,415 21,402 Litigation matters 5,500 10,500 Tax effect (d) (3,702 ) (14,503 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 22,948 $ 280,770 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (e) 65,962 65,901 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.35 $ 4.26

(a) Net favorable lease costs represents the non-cash expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the April 13, 2006 Bain Capital acquisition of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. These expenses are recorded in the line item "Selling, general and administrative expenses" in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Amounts relate to the partial repurchases of the Convertible Notes.

(c) Represents amounts charged for certain litigation matters.

(d) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods, adjusted for the tax effect for the impact of items (a) through (c).

(e) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.

(f) Adjustments for items excluded from Adjusted Net Income. These items have been described in the table above reconciling GAAP net income to Adjusted Net Income.