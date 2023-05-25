Anzeige
WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.05.2023
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 24 May 2023 were:

613.02p Capital only
621.29p Including current year income

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Following the share buyback of 28,163 Ordinary shares on 23rd May
2023, the Company has 100,490,785 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,719,079
shares held in Treasury.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
© 2023 PR Newswire
