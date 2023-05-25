DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 24-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 234.888

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 333165

CODE: BYBU LN

ISIN: LU1681048556

