Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Frankfurt
25.05.23
11:02 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,002
-11,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
25.05.2023
120 Leser
Promore Pharma's AGM related Documents Published

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) All AGM related documents are now available on the Company's website.

The annual report has previously been published in PDF format on the Company's website at:
https://www.promorepharma.com/en/annual-general-meeting-2023/

Documents related to the AGM, including the invitation, is available at:
https://www.promorepharma.com/en/annual-general-meeting-2023/

Printed copies of the annual report can be ordered from Promore Pharma AB, Fogdevreten 2, SE-171 65 Solna, or by e-mail: shareholders@promorepharma.com

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Attachments

Promore Pharma's AGM related Documents Published
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PROMORE PHARMA AB
PROPOSAL BY THE BOARD ON AUTHORIZATION
THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE'S PROPOSALS FOR THE AGM 2023

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757271/Promore-Pharmas-AGM-related-Documents-Published

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
