GIMME Beauty Introduces Trendy Educational Video Featuring Their Best-Selling Brush

The one-stop-shop for all hair solutions releases a vibrant new video in the spirit of classic teen films like "Clueless" and "Mean Girls".

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / GIMME Beauty has launched a new campaign video that echoes popular themes from the 90s and early 2000s to capitalize on its extensive collection of hair solutions for all hair types. The video features their top-rated detangling hair brushes, designed for all hair types and hairstyles, and their collection of cult fave hair bands that can withstand 80 pounds of pressure without snapping.

The hero of the campaign, GIMME brushes, are designed to be perfect for all hair types, from fine, to medium, to thick textures. They are made with heat-resistant, anti-static, flexible bristles and feature an ergonomic velvet grip handle for firm, yet gentle, control. Truly, the brush of your dreams.

"The beauty of our brushes is that they are optimized for each hair type, having gone through our extensive R&D process to offer flexibility that reduces damage and doesn't pull hair," GIMME CEO, Jeff Durham said.

He suggested that after speaking with fans and keeping a pulse on general consumer interests, it is evident nostalgia marketing is resonating with themes from the 90s and Y2K pop culture. A few recent examples include Pizza Hut x Pac Man or Blockbuster x Oreo - consumers want to walk down memory lane. Even more compelling, they want the brands they love to spin retro concepts into the world and colors of the brand. With this as a prompt, the idea of the GIMME Science Fair Video was born.

"Think movies like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, and High School Musical meet GIMME Beauty," Durham said. "We are storytellers that love pop culture and making a colorful splash to educate customers on our solutions for unique hair types." Watch it here.

GIMME accessories are some of the strongest-selling accessories at ULTA, and as such, it has been recognized among ULTA's top-performing accessories brands. Since its launch in 2006, GIMME has grown into a national brand, with retail partners like ULTA, Target, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart carrying GIMME products in 2023.

GIMME Brushes are now offered at Walmart.com and Target.com, as well as through the Gimme Beauty website, with goals to roll out across retail stores near you in the next year.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth hair accessories, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

