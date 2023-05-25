DJ Herencia Artifex, an NFT project for artistic collaboration across genres, sells the first of NFT

Tokyo, Japan, May 25th, 2023, Chainwire

Herencia Artifex promotes collaboration across art world boundaries and provides a venue for artists of different backgrounds and styles to come together and produce creative works.

The project name "Herencia Artifex" (abbreviated HXA) is Latin for "Herencia" (inheritance) and "Artifex" (artist). The HXA project aims to use NFT to pass on outstanding artists and crafts.

This genre-transcending artistic collaboration in the Web3 space will give birth to new art forms and expressions, contributing to enriching the field of art. The creators are determined to create a realistic artistic experience through the NFT collection. NFT First "Gizan Katoh"

The first NFT "Gizan Katoh" is a collaboration with Gizan Kato, a Buddhist priest and the main artist of the exhibition, and is based on his work "Kirin" (Qilin).

"Kirin" is a phantom animal said to bring good fortune and to appear in a peaceful world in Japan. The "Qilin" will be reborn as a NFT by Mora, a 3D Artist

The collection has a variety of colors for sale as well as standard designs. In total, 600 NFTs will be sold, with only 15 of each special design.

The collection will be available in multiple colors and will be released all together at the beginning of June on OpenSea. The collection is currently on sale, ending on June 31. Future development

The second NFT "Nails by mei" ( https://www.instagram.com/nailsbymei/#)

"Nails by mei", will be a collaboration with Mei Kawajiri, an artist whose original and unconventional nail designs captivate the world and are supported by many celebrities and other famous people.

The team is excited to see her designs for HXA. In addition to NFT, the creators will also be developing a realistic art collaboration with Gisan Kato.

Mora Vieytes (3D Artist & Designer)

https://moravieytes.com/

3D artist & designer with a focus on playful 3D illustrations, lettering, design and GIFs

About Herencia Artifex

Herencia Artifex NFT collections is for art purposes. NFT owners will have prioritized access to special events and community participation rights.

Website: https://www.nft.herenciaartifex.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HerenciaArtifex

Discord: https://www.instagram.com/herencia_artifex/

Instagram: https://discord.gg/H8YSZbN9DT Contact

Mizue info@templecoin.io

