

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Swedish unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The unadjusted jobless rate dropped to a 4-month low of 7.5 percent in April from 7.7 percent in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.2 percent.



The number of unemployed people decreased to 423,000 in April from 434,000 in March.



Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 accounted for 145,000 unemployed, or 22.4 percent of the workforce, the agency said.



The employment rate edged down to 69.2 percent from 69.3 percent, representing 5.234 million employed people.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate was 7.1 percent in April, down from 7.2 percent in the prior month.



