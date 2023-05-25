Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. Announces Name Change and Share Reductions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. ( OTC PINK:GRCU ) is pleased to announce management has adopted a new name for the company "Global Roundtable Corporation." as well as negotiated a comprehensive Outstanding share retirement with their shareholders.

Robert Tanko, CEO said: "The company is very proud to wash its hands of the previous name and we are committed to bringing real value to shareholders with a company image that is indicative of truth, honor and loyalty to its customers, shareholders and the community. As a sign of good faith several shareholders have decided to retire shares of common stock to the treasury. In return, the company has agreed to issue preferred shares in place of those shares. We are committed to bringing real value to everyone and understand deeply that substantial clean up must take place."

Robert Tanko, CEO goes on to say "The company wants to emphasize that moving forward the company will be utilizing preferred shares for acquisitions, there is no plan to utilize a Reverse split and that the company is planning to process an Authorized reduction after the preferred share update is approved at the state level. The company will then direct the TA to reduce the Authorized shares.

The company intends to reduce the outstanding shares by more as time passes. However, this share structure cleanup will take more time. We are also seeking to restructure the notes associated with certain transactions to preferred shares so we can clean up the company further.

About Global Roundtable Corporation. (OTC: GRCU)

Global Roundtable Corporation (previously known as Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc.), is a Holding Company positioned in the health and wellness segment. It is also providing products and ancillary services in the mental wellness segment and Optical-Vision medical care.

Safe harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward- looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

