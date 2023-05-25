ThermaOmegaTech, Inc: ThermOmegaTech Celebrates 40 Years with TJM Electronics Merger and the Addition of PCBA Capabilities

The recent merger and addition of PCBA to ThermOmegaTech's? valve manufacturing capabilities represent another big step forward for the continuously growing brand

WARMINSTER HEIGHTS, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / ThermOmegaTech? is proud to mark 40 years as one of the industry's most trusted designers and manufacturers of thermostatic valves and thermal actuators. This exciting milestone is furthered by a recent merger with TJM Electronics and an expansion of its manufacturing capabilities to include PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly), one of the latest advancements in the electronics field.

ThermOmegaTech's? thermal actuator technology is used in a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, defense, railroad, industrial, and commercial plumbing, all of which rely heavily on sustained temperature control. Applications for ThermOmegaTech? technology include freeze and scald protection, mixing and diverting, steam tracing control, thermal bypass, tepid water delivery, washdown, thermal balancing, drain tempering, and more.

With the TJM Electronics merger and the addition of PCBA capabilities, ThermOmegaTech? has deepened its investment in supplying industries with the products they need to maintain superior processes and controls. They've also opened the door to new and expanded opportunities in the aerospace and defense markets. With an AS9100D certification, they demonstrate their dedication and compliance with strict aspects of the production process, including design, development, manufacturing, testing, and servicing.

TJM Electronics has been providing high-quality PCB assemblies since 1987. Their experience will be crucial to the expansion of ThermOmegaTech's? capabilities, particularly in terms of PCB assembly solutions for aerospace, defense, medical, industrial, LED lighting, and non-commodity consumer electronic products. PCBAs offer advanced functionality to electronics products that perform in extreme conditions and require the skill, speed, accuracy, and flexibility that the ThermOmegaTech? and TJM Electronics merger provides.

Additional advantages of the merger include streamlined processes and improved communication channels. This is due in large part to TJM Electronics moving to the ThermOmegaTech? facility in Warminster, PA, where all of the company's R&D, manufacturing, assembly, testing, inspection, sales, and customer service departments are located. The state-of-the-art Warminster facility is uniquely designed to support high-density, low-to-high-volume orders and is 75% powered by rooftop solar panels in order to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

