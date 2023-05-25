AbsenceSoft Honored by the 2023 HR Tech Awards for its Innovative Leave and Accommodation Software

HR Tech Awards recognizes the most valuable and innovative HR, talent, and learning technology providers in the market

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / AbsenceSoft, the leading SaaS platform for leave of absence and accommodations management, announced today it was recognized as an award winner of the 2023 HR Tech Awards Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category. The HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, helps buyers understand the strengths of today's HR tech firms and honors companies that create better, more people-centered technology.

AbsenceSoft delivers modern, scalable, easy-to-use, and flexible software to manage FMLA, ADA, disability, and other forms of leave and accommodations easily, efficiently, and cost-effectively. It can process leave requests ten times faster than traditional methods, all while ensuring compliance with the myriad of federal and state regulations. By streamlining the leave and accommodations management process, HR can improve the employee experience during an often stressful time. This results in increased employee satisfaction, higher productivity, and reduced turnover.

"When it comes to HR, managing employee leave is no easy task," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "Complicated variables like local requirements and personal needs affect every single case. AbsenceSoft solves this critical requirement by ensuring a positive employee experience and a compliant outcome."

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape, with more startups and innovators entering the industry daily. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about. The companies selected were judged on five key areas: problems the technology solves in the market, case study, differentiation analysis, software evaluation, and company evaluation.

"Our mission is to create user-friendly technology that empowers employers to bring humanity, certainty, and efficiency to the leave and accommodations experience," said Mark Schiff, Chief Executive Officer, AbsenceSoft. "We are honored to be recognized by the HR Tech Awards for our role in creating a better employee experience for our customers' more than 5M+ employees. With AbsenceSoft, HR can focus on what matters most - people, not paperwork."

To learn more about the HR Tech Award and view the full list of 2023 winners, please visit hrtechawards.org.

About AbsenceSoft

