United Nations Alliance of Civilizations: UNAOC and BMW Group Announce the 10 Recipients of the Intercultural Innovation Hub

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Ten grassroots initiatives have been named recipients of the prestigious Intercultural Innovation Hub during a ceremony in Berlin, Germany. A collaboration between the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the BMW Group, with the support of Accenture, the Intercultural Innovation Hub recognizes and supports grassroots initiatives that promote intercultural dialogue, and contribute to peace, cultural diversity, and inclusive societies.

This year, organizations from Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Guatemala, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Mexico, and South Africa were selected. Their projects range from fostering diversity and inclusion, to promoting gender equality, to advancing art and sports for social change.

"Civil society is evolving in dynamic and impactful ways, with grassroots-level innovations at the forefront of driving meaningful change. The organizations we recognized through the Intercultural Innovation Hub exemplify just that. We are proud to amplify their contribution to diversity, mutual respect, and inclusion. Further, we celebrate our lasting collaboration with BMW Group as we continue to connect, empower, and elevate these grassroots initiatives," said Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for UNAOC.

"At the BMW Group, we recognize that intercultural understanding enriches the communities we are acting in. That is why we are so proud of our strong partnership with UNAOC. The Intercultural Innovation Hub enables us to highlight some of the remarkable cross-cultural work being done worldwide. Our commitment to the recipients includes relevant resources we can offer that can promote these initiatives. This can make the crucial difference in turning an idea into practice that evolves local communities and improves people's lives," said Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG People and Real Estate, Labour Relations Director.

The following recipients will benefit from funding, as well as a comprehensive 12-month capacity-building, and mentoring programme:

Inspire (Indonesia) - Pledge United

- Pledge United Mais Diferenças (Brazil) - Literature in Multiple Accessible Formats

- Literature in Multiple Accessible Formats Oasis 'Reach For Your Dreams' (South Africa) - Community Street Football/Netball

- Community Street Football/Netball Tech2Peace (Israel) - A New Reality: Israelis and Palestinians Innovating Together

- A New Reality: Israelis and Palestinians Innovating Together Fundación Ixcanul (Guatemala) - Itinerant Travelling Cinema

- Itinerant Travelling Cinema Programa Adopte un Talento / PAUTA (Mexico) - Empowering Girls and Adolescent Girls from Vulnerable Groups and Communities in Mexico with Science

- Empowering Girls and Adolescent Girls from Vulnerable Groups and Communities in Mexico with Science Welcoming Australia (Australia) - Welcoming Cities

- Welcoming Cities Wasel for Awareness and Education (Jordan) - Shabbek Wa Bader

- Shabbek Wa Bader SWANS Initiative (Germany) - More Leylas in Leadership

- More Leylas in Leadership Fundación Barranquilla+20 (Colombia) - Women for Climate Justice

Media Inquiries:

- Milena Pighi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, BMW Group, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de

- Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC, alessandrog@unops.org

For more information, please visit https://interculturalinnovation.org

SOURCE: United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756656/UNAOC-and-BMW-Group-Announce-the-10-Recipients-of-the-Intercultural-Innovation-Hub