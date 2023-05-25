Partnership accelerates digital future of connected work by offering cutting-edge Value Stream Management solution for organizational efficiency and productivity

Planview, the leading platform for connected work from portfolio planning to delivery, today announced a reseller agreement with NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader. Featuring Planview® Tasktop Hub and Planview® Tasktop Viz, the company's Value Stream Management (VSM) solution is now available as part of NTT DATA's global ecosystem of technology solutions, offering organizations improved time-to-market predictability and efficiency that unlocks capacity and de-risks strategic bets.

"As the pressure mounts to adapt and innovate in today's frenzied pace of change, business leaders must focus on measuring the productivity and outcomes of technology investments across their entire portfolio," said Mik Kersten, CTO, Planview, and creator of the Flow Framework®. "This requires end-to-end visibility into the value streams that run and support the business as well as a common language for measuring the flow of value. Together with NTT DATA, our VSM solution gives business and technology leaders a single pane of glass, providing clear, simple visibility into fragmented delivery processes, and aligning work to business outcomes."

Planview's industry-leading VSM solution, paired with NTT DATA's platform enablement, will accelerate an organization's ability to improve market response and predictability. Planview Tasktop Hub provides scalable, sophisticated real-time integrations to help technology leaders and their teams eliminate inefficiencies and enhance agility. With Planview Tasktop Viz, business and technology leaders are able to measure value streams together to uncover bottlenecks and address dependencies to become more efficient, predictable, and profitable.

"As the importance of digital experiences continues to rise, organizations are increasingly seeking a modern and scalable approach to enterprise transformation," said Keith Buehlman, Business Agility Enablement Leader at NTT DATA Services. "Our partnership with Planview will enable us to tackle these challenges directly and help companies worldwide drive innovation, gain a competitive edge, and achieve revenue-generating outcomes."

