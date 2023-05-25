London Blockchain Conference Reveals Exciting Line-up of Keynote Speakers

LONDON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference is thrilled to announce three new keynote speakers, taking to the stage at this year's conference at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre (QEII) in the heart of the capital, between 31 May 2023 to 2 June 2023:

Keynote Roundtable discussion - June 1st discussing the current and pending crypto and digital asset regulations in the EU, UK and US.

Keynote presentation - How a digitised gold system would really work

With over 150+ speakers, the three-day conference is set to be 2023's flagship blockchain expo for enterprise and government, featuring a jam-packed agenda of insightful keynotes, engaging panels and thought-provoking product launches showcasing how blockchain technology is solving real-world problems.

Throughout his journey to write a book debunking cryptocurrency (with journalist Jacob Silverman), Actor/Author Ben McKenzie stated that "we need to make sure the public is protected" after testifying at a Senate Banking Committee hearing focused on the collapse of FTX. Ben will join a much-anticipated Keynote Roundtable that will delve into what the regulation of Digital currency and Digital Assets could look like and why regulation is needed for blockchain technology to be globally adopted.

Well-known investor and 'Gold Bug' Peter Schiff has been vocal in his anti-BTC stance, stating that BTC has no utility and value. However, in his keynote session on Day 3, June 2, 2023, Peter will delve into how he feels blockchain can add value to a gold monetary system "If I'm transferring tokenised gold on a blockchain that is a lower cost than the price to transfer gold now, then blockchain technology has a use case," Schiff said.

As the world's leading technology-focused blockchain event, the London Blockchain Conference aims to provide an avenue to discover emerging trends that help bring governments and enterprises onto the blockchain. Attendees will have the opportunity to build relationships with influencers, developers, and investors in the space and engage with products and services from global companies with the opportunity to learn how best to harness the potential of the technology.

The London Blockchain Conference is the evolution of the original CoinGeek Conference series, which debuted in Hong Kong in 2018, with subsequent events held globally until 2021. The permanent home of the new conference is London, and it will continue to be produced by technology entrepreneur and venture investor Calvin Ayre.

