Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

No. 22/2023





Copenhagen, 25 May 2023





Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 25 May 2023 owns a total of 381,749 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 381,749) after the cancellation of 6,000,000 shares, as announced in Company Announcement no. 21/2023. The Company's holding of treasury shares represents 0.44% of the share capital.

