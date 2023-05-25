Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Frankfurt
25.05.23
08:09 Uhr
15,530 Euro
+0,310
+2,04 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2023 | 15:10
79 Leser
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

Company Announcement
No. 22/2023

Copenhagen, 25 May 2023

Treasury shares below 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 25 May 2023 owns a total of 381,749 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 381,749) after the cancellation of 6,000,000 shares, as announced in Company Announcement no. 21/2023. The Company's holding of treasury shares represents 0.44% of the share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 22 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e0ffce6-5031-45aa-b0d6-a03b7fb2cfb6)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
