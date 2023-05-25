Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
WKN: A0MUHR | ISIN: NO0010365521 | Ticker-Symbol: GR8
Tradegate
25.05.23
15:56 Uhr
7,615 Euro
+0,640
+9,18 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
7,6307,64016:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.05.2023 | 14:48
Grieg Seafood ASA: Norwegian resource tax reduced to 25 percent

With reference to the stock exchange message on 28 September 2022, as well as the stock exchange message on 28 March 2023.

The Norwegian Government has secured a majority in the Norwegian Parliament to adopt a resource tax on the salmon farming industry of 25% on values created in the ocean phase of the salmon production cycle. This is significantly better than the original proposal of 40%.

Grieg Seafood will study the details of the final tax when they have been made public, and evaluate all investments that are put on hold in light of the final tax.

About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com


