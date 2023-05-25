Alchip Technologies Sets Record Q1 Revenue

Taipei, Taiwan, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies has reported record revenue of USD$188 million for the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, topping first quarter FY2022 revenue of USD$93.5 million by 101.2 percent, and fourth quarter FY2022 revenue of USD$148.3 million by 26.8 percent. The Company also reported record earnings per share of NT$8.09.

First quarter FY2023 operating income reached USD$20.9 million, a 7 percent increase over first quarter FY2022 operating income of USD$19.6 million, and a 4.5 percent increase over fourth quarter FY2022 operating income of USD$20 million.

Net income for the first quarter of FY2023 reached USD$19.1 million, up 19.3 percent over FY2022 first quarter net income of USD$16 million, and 16.4 percent increase over fourth quarter FY2022 net income of USD$16.4 million. The record NT$8.09 earnings per share topped fourth quarter FY2022 earnings per share of NT$7.15.

Alchip also reported that its North American Region accounted for 63 percent of first quarter FY2023 revenue, with Asia Pacific contributing 25 percent, Japan 5 percent and the rest of the world 7 percent.

On a technology basis, 7nm and more advanced geometry designs accounted for 83 percent of revenue, while designs at the 12/16nm nodes accounted for 9 percent. ASIC designs on geometries above 28nm accounted for the remaining 8 percent of revenue. The Company's bellwether high-performance computing applications accounted for 81 percent of first quarter FY2023 revenue.

Historically strong artificial intelligent chip shipments to North American customer accounted for much of the significant jump in first quarter revenue, according to President and CEO Johnny Shen. He also pointed out that NRE revenue accounted for less than 20 percent of first quarter FY2023 total revenue.

Alchip is traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, with Global Repository Receipts trading on the Luxembourg Exchange. The Company is extremely well respected in North America, Japan, Israel, and Asia for its high-performance ASIC design methodology, flexible business model, best-in-class IP portfolio and advanced packaging technology expertise.

About Alchip

Alchip Technologies Ltd., founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a leading global provider of silicon and design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced, including 7nm, 6nm, 5nm and 4nm processes. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3D package services, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing experience. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories. Alchip is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 3661).

