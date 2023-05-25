Allied OMS Expands in Virginia and Maryland with Two New OMS Practices

Elevation Implant Services and Integrative Oral & Facial Surgery join the Allied OMS Doctor Equity MSO platform

MCLEAN, VA and GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Allied OMS, the country's only doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization ("MSO") for oral and maxillofacial surgery ("OMS") practices, is pleased to announce that Elevation Implant Services ("Elevation") and Integrative Oral & Facial Surgery ("IOFS") have joined its growing platform of top-tier OMS practices, expanding Allied's proprietary Doctor Equity model in the Washington DC Metro area.

Elevation Implant Services and Integrative Oral & Facial Surgery have joined Allied OMS's growing platform of top-tier OMS practices

"Allied OMS was founded on a commitment to work exclusively with doctors and teams at the forefront of innovation in oral and maxillofacial surgery," said Ryan Graham, COO of Allied OMS. "The doctors at Elevation and IOFS have created a distinctive model that drives greater communication and cooperation throughout each phase of care and is emblematic of the forward-thinking doctors and practices we are thrilled to partner with at Allied OMS."

Ryan Graham, Co-Founder and COO of Allied OMS, the country's only doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed MSO for OMS

"We chose to join Allied OMS because it was clear that Ryan and the team understood our vision for the future, and could effectively support the management of a practice like ours, with a deliberate focus on developing innovative initiatives like our White Glove Service referral program," said Ziad Ali, DMD, MD, and partner at Elevation and IOFS in Virginia. "We launched the service in 2015 to combine and simplify surgical, dental lab, and prosthetic services to the referring dentist."

Dr. Ziad Ali, partner at Elevation Implant Services and Integrative Oral & Facial Surgery, said that Allied OMS understood his vision for the future of his practice

"With the White Glove Service referral program, Dr. Ali and I created a new level of planning and coordination between surgeons, dentists, lab technicians, and implant providers that has elevated patient care for Full Arch Reconstruction and a range of other challenging implant cases," said Jay Nokkeo, DMD, who focuses primarily on the group's Maryland office.

Dr. Jay Nokkeo, partner at Elevation Implant Services and Integrative Oral & Facial Surgery, will benefit from Allied OMS's Doctor Equity MSO model

The addition of Elevation and IOFS brings the Allied OMS network to 65 doctors serving patients from 50+ locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

About Allied OMS and the Doctor Equity MSO Platform

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry, providing doctors with management tools that maximize practice value. Composed of only best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS turns private equity into Doctor Equity. To learn more about how doctors in the Allied OMS platform unlock the potential in their practices and gain Power through Partnership, email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

About Elevation Implant Services and Integrative Oral & Facial Surgery

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons Ziad Ali, DMD, MD, and Jay Nokkeo, DMD, have one goal: to provide state-of-the-art service in a world-class, comfortable setting. In achieving this, the doctors restore their patients' quality of life, function, and aesthetics. Drs. Ali and Nokkeo practice the full scope of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, including dental implants, obstructive sleep apnea, wisdom teeth removal, bone grafting & tissue engineering, TMJ, and corrective jaw surgery. The doctors are also involved in the hospital setting, where they treat facial trauma injuries, remove tumors of the jaws, and reconstruct the facial and jaw bones using biologic materials, or hip and rib bones. Learn more at https://www.elevationimplants.com/ and https://www.integrativeofs.com/.

CONTACT:

Sara Tumen Weinberg

847-682-0802

sweinberg@alliedoms.com

SOURCE: Allied OMS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/757145/Allied-OMS-Expands-in-Virginia-and-Maryland-with-Two-New-OMS-Practices