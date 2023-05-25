Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company is pleased to announce that James Smith will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 12 June 2023 at 9:00am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith