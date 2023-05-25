Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.05.2023 | 16:18
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

London, May 25

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

The Company is pleased to announce that James Smith will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 12 June 2023 at 9:00am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/premier-miton-global-renewables-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90

Claire Long

James Smith

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.