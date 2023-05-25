OPPO Announces Kaká as Global Brand Ambassador for its UEFA Champions League Partnership 2023

OPPO unveils world renowned football player, Kaká, as the official Global Brand Ambassador for its partnership with the UEFA Champions League

Kaká will visit Jakarta and Beijing for OPPO activities, and will interact with fans during the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul , capturing memorable moments with OPPO's Find N2 Flip and Find X6 Pro smartphones

DUBAI, UAE, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart technology company OPPO today announces Ricardo Izecson Dos Santos Leite, better known as Kaká, as the official Global Brand Ambassador for its partnership with the UEFA Champions League.





As a former FIFA World Player of the Year and winner of the Ballon d'Or, the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, and much more, Kaká is an icon in the world of football and one of the most decorated players of his era at both the club and international level.

Together with OPPO, Kaká will return to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where the Miracle of Istanbul occurred in 2005. With Kaká's presence, OPPO looks forward to celebrating the 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul alongside fans worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kaká as OPPO Global Brand Ambassador for the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season," said Elvis Zhou, OPPO Overseas CMO. "Partnering with a global sporting event of the caliber of the UEFA Champions League gives OPPO an unrivaled opportunity to share our mutual spirit of inspiration with audiences around the world. We believe miracles don't just happen, they are made of expertise and perseverance. With Kaká, the witness and creator of miracles, joining the OPPO squad this year, we will be better positioned to communicate and engage with our global fans while inspiring them to enjoy, experience, and share miracle moments from their favorite football matches."

"OPPO's spirit of 'Inspiration Ahead' is the same spirit that lies at the heart of every athlete's ambition to achieve greatness in the face of adversity," said Kaká. "As a big technology fan, I'm excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with a global technology leader like OPPO to further connect and inspire football fans around the world during this year's competition, and witness more miracles together."

OPPO Global Brand Ambassador Kaká has exciting plans ahead, including visits to Jakarta, Indonesia on June 3rd and Beijing, China on June 5th for a series of OPPO activities. Additionally, during the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, Kaká will meet with global fans in Istanbul, Turkey at the OPPO booth at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium and showcase the impressive camera capabilities demonstrated by OPPO's Find N2 Flip and Find X6 Pro smartphones while capturing memorable moments. With Kaká and the UEFA Champions League final set to return to Istanbul this summer, OPPO looks forward to enjoying the extraordinary and inspiring match and celebrating the birth of a new champion alongside fans across the globe.

To learn more about OPPO's partnership with the UEFA Champions League and the events taking place at this year's final in Istanbul, click here.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 BillionUS Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 60 countries operated by more than 40,000 dedicated employees, with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 14 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

