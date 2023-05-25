In-Game Advertising Market Size to Grow USD 17.6 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global In-Game Advertising Market is Segmented By Type (Static Ads, Dynamic Ads, Advergaming), By Device Type (PC/Laptop, Smartphone/Tablet): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Computer & Video Games Category.





The global in-game advertising market was valued at USD 6.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of In-Game Advertising Market:

In-game advertising market share growth is anticipated to benefit from rising interest in social and mobile gaming. Commercials, cutscenes, billboards, and backdrop graphics may all be used in desktop and mobile games to incorporate advertising. Additionally, because these ads aren't disruptive, gamers may experience the game more seamlessly. It is anticipated that in-game commercials would have a stronger audio-visual impact and leave viewers with positive and enduring product impressions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF IN-GAME ADVERTISING MARKET:

Smartphone use is increasing globally at an incredible rate in today's technology-driven environment. As a result, technology is altering how people socialize and communicate as a whole. Smartphone users get access to a wide range of online services and information through a number of applications. The industry for in-game advertising is being driven by the rising popularity of mobile gaming. Game makers are putting more attention on enhancing app design as a result of the increased use of smartphones and the expansion of high-speed internet. Vendors are also increasingly using freemium business strategies, where consumers must pay to access a game's higher levels after downloading the basic version for free. The demand for mobile games has greatly risen as a result of these causes. The demand for mobile games has greatly risen as a result of these causes. The in-game advertising market is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period due to a number of other factors, including an increase in gamers and a rise in partnerships between marketers and video game developers.

The in-game advertising business is expected to be driven by a number of factors, including decreased advertising costs, improved reach and ROI, quick integration, and straightforward setting of advertisements in social gaming. Additionally, the use of reliable gaming payment methods lowers fraud, which might help drive the market throughout the projection period. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding selection of free smartphone games that make money through in-game advertisements.

It is anticipated that a shorter product life cycle and the rising time and expense of game development would hinder market expansion. The expansion of the in-game advertising sector is anticipated to be hampered by gaming firms' growing reluctance as a result of diminishing advertising income.

You may reach your target audience with in-game advertising in a non-intrusive, highly observable setting. The probability that your brand will be remembered and recognized rises since you can engage with a captive audience that isn't likely to multitask.

Because it advances the achievement of a variety of corporate objectives and aims, increasing brand recognition is an important advantage of in-game advertisements. Brand recognition may broaden your target market, boost website traffic, foster greater brand attachment, and move customers farther down the sales funnel.

IN-GAME ADVERTISING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

In-game advertising, in general, was dominated by North America in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the projection period. Due to the high sales of smartphones, PCs, laptops, and other electronic devices, the North American area is anticipated to grow. High-caliber new games are being released for smartphones, tablets, and consoles at a faster rate as game makers utilize gaming as a marketing tool more frequently. Because it is non-intrusive and may be shown while the game is being played, many developers utilize in-game advertising.

Key Companies:

Alphabet Inc.,

Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.,

Blizzard Entertainment Inc.,

Electronic Arts Inc.,

MediaSpike Inc.,

ironSource Ltd.,

Motive Interactive Inc.,

Playwire LLC,

RapidFire Inc.,

WPP Plc

