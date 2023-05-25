Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
PR Newswire
25.05.2023 | 17:18
LBB Specialties LLC: LBB Specialties Announces Headquarters Relocation

NORWALK, Conn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LBB Specialties (LBBS), a leader in specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution in North America, announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters to Merritt 7 in Norwalk, CT. LBB Specialties is consolidating from two original locations in Norwalk.

LBB Specialties LLC

The ribbon cutting was held on April 5, 2023, and the company began move-in on April 14, 2023. The corporate campus is also getting its own Metro-North train station, scheduled to open in the coming months.

LBB Specialties will occupy the first floor of 601 Merritt 7.

"We are thrilled to be relocating to Merritt 7 and consolidating our Connecticut offices to a single top-tier business environment," said Maryellen Meehan, LBBS chief human resources officer. "The abundance of new amenity space, including multiple indoor-outdoor recreation, meeting, and event spaces were critical in our decision. The management team brings hospitality style and institutional quality to the workplace experience. It was by far the best choice for our return to the office."

Hank DeWolf, CEO of LBB Specialties, says the physical move undergirds the company's future growth. DeWolf states: "A well-designed, shared space supports the synchronization needed to continue our intentional growth and expanded offerings in the Life Sciences, Personal Care, Food and Nutrition, and Advanced Materials markets."

LBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients. It is a diversified supplier serving end-markets including personal care, food & nutrition, advanced materials, and life sciences. LBB Specialties generates approximately $500 million in revenue and employs over 110 commercial team members. www.LBBSpecialties.com

Media Contact:
Courtney Flood
media@lbbspecialties.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887398/LBB_Specialties_LLC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lbb-specialties-announces-headquarters-relocation-301834776.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
