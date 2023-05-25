Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.5.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 25.5.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 25.5.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|25.5.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|3,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|18.9339
|EUR
|Total cost
|56,801.70
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 112 700 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 25.5.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
