AFS Intercultural Programs: 50 Scholarships Empowering STEM and Sustainability Education for UK Youth

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs, a global non-profit educational exchange organisation, is proud to expand a special edition of its award-winning scholarship suite, the Global STEM Innovators , to the United Kingdom - aimed at equipping youth with access to STEM, sustainability and global competence education.





The AFS Global STEM Innovators is a five-week, full-scholarship program for 50 youth, ages 14 to 16, that fosters the understanding and skills needed to help the world transition to a more sustainable future. The program combines an interactive virtual curriculum on global competence and a 1-week, in-person workshop focused on sustainable development and local impact. Scholarship winners will explore sustainable development and social impact through diverse perspectives, innovations, and real-world case studies, including opportunities to meet industry leaders and learn how different organisations rely on critical and emerging STEM skills in key roles.

AFS will welcome diverse scholars from around the UK to come together in person in August and participate in a full week of interactive, hands-on activities and cultural visits - including workshops on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, a solar energy site tour in Wales, museum visits in Bristol, an Oxford campus tour, collaborative team challenges, and opportunities to network with and learn from STEM industry leaders around the UK.

Upon program completion, scholars earn the AFS Global Competence Certificate (including a digital credential badge), and are invited to join the AFS Global STEM alumni community, which offers mentorship, networking, and academic and professional development opportunities.

Applications are open now for diverse students (ages 14 to 16) from the United Kingdom with a keen interest in STEM and sustainability. AFS has partnered with Celtic English Academy in Wales to administer the program, set to begin in July 2023. Full scholarship funding is provided by bp, which supports AFS Global STEM programs to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions and improve the diversity of talent in STEM. The program will also operate cohorts in Australia and Indonesia in 2023.

AFS brings decades of expertise in impact-driven educational exchange and the power of a global network. "We know that young people are eager to innovate and bring a positive change to their communities and the world. That's why AFS is proud to partner with bp to offer scholarships for programs that empower young people with critical global skills and knowledge, like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution. Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial if we want to create a more sustainable future," says Daniel Obst, President and CEO of AFS Intercultural Programs.

To learn more or apply, please visit https://afs.org/global-stem/innovators/.





