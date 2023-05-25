Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Horror-Crash bei dieser Aktie! Aber könnte dies nicht DIE Chance sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2023 | 18:10
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in SIM

As per the press release Deutsche Borse AG announced a public tender offer to
the shareholders of SimCorp A/S (SIM, DK0060495240) to tender all their shares
in SIM to Deutsche for a value equivalent to DKK 735.0 per share. The Tender
offer expected to expire on 13 July 2023. 

Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust
according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual -
Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove SIM from the index. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.