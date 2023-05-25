Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Tender offer in SIM

As per the press release Deutsche Borse AG announced a public tender offer to the shareholders of SimCorp A/S (SIM, DK0060495240) to tender all their shares in SIM to Deutsche for a value equivalent to DKK 735.0 per share. The Tender offer expected to expire on 13 July 2023. Upon the tender offer getting minimum 90% acceptance, Nasdaq will adjust according to Section 3.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" and will remove SIM from the index. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.