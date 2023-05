On May 25, 2023 Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund units (FINRTSFV, ISIN code LTIF00000435) from the Baltic Fund List on May 26, 2023 (the last listing day on the Baltic Fund list of INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund is May 25, 2023). These financial instruments will be removed from the Fund List due to the issuer request, following the provisions of items 19 and 20 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com