

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 3.2 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.9 percent and was down from 3.5 percent in April.



Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, also was up 3.2 percent on year in May - beneath expectations for a rise of 3.3 percent and down from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Tokyo inflation is seen as a leading indicator for the nationwide trend.



