Outbreaks, Inc., Launches AZZURX, an Innovative Therapy for Cold Sores and Fever Blisters

North Carolina healthcare startup begins shipping preorders of its new over-the-counter topical homeopathic treatment for outbreaks caused by the herpes virus.

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Outbreaks, Inc., a healthcare startup based in Cary, began shipping online preorders on May 15 of AZZURX, a topical homeopathic therapy for cold sores, fever blisters, and outbreaks caused by the herpes virus.

Comprised of four active botanical homeopathic ingredients suspended in a proprietary blend of rare natural essential oils, AZZURX is formulated to stop outbreaks before they erupt, shorten active outbreaks, and promote healing while reducing discomfort.

AZZURX is a completely safe and effective all-natural cold sore treatment that quickly delivers real, soothing relief. Convenient and easy-to-use individual applicators provide a precise dose of AZZURX when needed that works on all symptoms, including the outbreak, by stimulating the body's natural defenses.

"We're very excited about this first product offering," said Steven Lutz, CEO and President of Outbreaks, Inc. "We want to help people, and our unique serum and delivery method of AZZURX allow us to do just that.

"We are a company proud to be based in the USA and a healthcare partner offering botanical homeopathic products to help a large population in need."

AZZURX is currently available for purchase online, with plans to market and distribute it and additional products in Outbreaks, Inc.'s pipeline through food and drug chains across the country.

For more information, visit azzurx.com, email sales@outbreaksinc.com, or call 1.833.373.4020.

###

Outbreaks, Inc., founded in July 2022, is a USA-based company specializing in effective, all-natural treatments for actual outbreaks that afflict the world. Located in Cary, N.C., we are proud to be a partner in the movement to improve global health, starting with our first mission: to enhance the care available to the estimated 3.7 billion people who suffer from symptoms caused by the herpes virus. We are committed to nature-based wellness by providing products, those in our current pipeline and future offerings, which use botanical homeopathic ingredients, stimulating the body's natural defenses without the use of potentially toxic chemicals. Outbreaks, Inc. On a mission to heal.

For more information on AZZURX or Outbreaks, Inc., visit azzurx.com and outbreaksinc.com.

Contact Information:

Steven Lutz

CEO/President

sales@outbreaks.com

(833) 373-4020

