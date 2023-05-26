TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.6 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent following the upwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in March (originally 1.6 percent).
On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent - easing from the 0.6 percent gain in the previous month.
Excluding international transportation, producer prices were up 1.8 percent on year and 0.2 percent on month.
Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX