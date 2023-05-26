

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 1-month low of 1.3654 against the U.S. dollar and a 9-day low of 1.4648 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3639 and 1.4627, respecively.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the loonie dropped to 102.38 and 0.8885 from yesterday's closing quotes of 102.65 and 0.8873, respecively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.37 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro, 99.00 against the yen and 0.91 against the aussie.



