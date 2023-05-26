Presentations include new data further demonstrating the immune responses induced by TG4001 and recently updated results from the adjuvant Phase I trial of neoantigen vaccine TG4050 in head and neck cancer

Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced two poster presentations at the 2023 American Association of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting to be held in Chicago, IL (June 2-6).

The posters will highlight that in challenging clinical settings

TG4001 induced T-cell responses against HPV16 antigens in the ongoing Phase II trial.

? TG4050: 100% of the patients treated with the individualized therapeutic cancer vaccine developed multiple functional T cell responses against targeted neoantigens, which may be associated with an improved outcome in patients with head and neck cancer in the adjuvant setting.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

TG4001

Abstract Title: Immunogenicity and clinical activity of tipapkinogen sovacivec (TG4001), an HPV-16 cancer vaccine: A randomized phase 2 study in advanced anogenital cancers.

Abstract Number: 2630

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM (CDT)

Link to the abstract: click here

TG4050

Abstract Title: Safety and immunogenicity of TG4050: A personalized cancer vaccine in head and neck carcinoma.

Abstract Number: 6082

Session Title: Head and Neck Cancer

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM(CDT)

Link to the abstract: click here

The abstracts are available on Transgene's website.

About TG4001

TG4001 is an investigational therapeutic vaccine based on a non-propagative, highly attenuated Vaccinia vector (MVA), which is engineered to express HPV16 antigens (E6 E7) and an adjuvant (IL-2). TG4001 is designed to have a two-pronged antiviral approach: to alert the immune system specifically to cells presenting the HPV16 E6 and E7 antigens, that can be found in HPV16-related tumors, and to further stimulate the infection-clearing activity of the immune system through interleukin 2 (IL-2). TG4001 has been administered to more than 350 individuals, demonstrating good safety and promising efficacy results [1]. Its mechanism of action and good safety profile make TG4001 an excellent candidate for combinations with other therapies in HPV-mediated solid tumors.

It is currently evaluated in a multi-center, open label, randomized Phase II trial (NCT03260023) designed to compare the efficacy of the combination of TG4001 and avelumab versus avelumab alone in patients with advanced, recurrent and/or metastatic HPV16-positive anogenital cancers who have disease progression after a maximum of one line of systemic treatment, or who are not eligible for first-line chemotherapy.

About TG4050

TG4050 is an individualized immunotherapy being developed for solid tumors that is based on Transgene's myvac® technology and powered by NEC's longstanding artificial intelligence (AI) expertise. This virus-based therapeutic vaccine encodes neoantigens (patient-specific mutations) identified and selected by NEC's Neoantigen Prediction System. The prediction system is based on more than two decades of expertise in AI and has been trained on proprietary data allowing it to accurately prioritize and select the most immunogenic sequences.

TG4050 is designed to stimulate the immune system of patients in order to induce a T-cell response that is able to recognize and destroy tumor cells based on their own neoantigens. This individualized immunotherapy is developed and produced for each patient.

TG4050 is being evaluated in two Phase I clinical trials for patients with HPV-negative head and neck cancers (NCT04183166) and ovarian cancer (NCT03839524), and has shown promising initial results.

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of therapeutic vaccines and oncolytic viruses:

TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform, TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as TG6002, BT-001 and TG6050, three oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone.

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr

Follow us on social media: Twitter: @TransgeneSA and LinkedIn: @Transgene

