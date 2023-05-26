Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer,announces today, in the context of its combined Annual General Meeting on June 19, 2023, that the documents referred to in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be made available on its website.

The shareholders of MaaT Pharma are invited to participate in the combined Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"), which is called to approve the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022. The AGM will be held on:

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 10:00 am CET

At the Company's headquarters

Located at 70 Avenue Tony Garnier 69007 Lyon

The meeting notice, including the complete agenda, the proposed resolutions and useful information on the conditions for the organization of and participation in the combined General Meeting, was published in the French official Gazette (BALO) n° 57 on May 12th, 2023. The Company hereby informs the shareholders that the agenda, proposed resolutions and the preparatory documents to this AGM have been made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable. The documents covered under Article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code (Code de commerce) are available on the investors' dedicated section of the Company's website. With written requests to be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by email to legal@maat-pharma.com until the fifth day (inclusive) before the combined General Meeting on June 19, 2023, i.e. June 14, 2023, all shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents. For bearer shareholders, they will need to include a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier)

Shareholders may choose one of the following three ways to exercise their voting rights at the General Shareholders' Meeting:

attend the General Shareholders' Meeting;

- give proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to any other person or entity; or

- vote by mail or by internet.

In addition to the Single paper Voting Form, shareholders will be able to send their voting instructions, appoint or revoke a proxy, and request an admission card through Internet, prior to the Meeting, on the VOTACCESS website, under the conditions described below.

The VOTACCESS website for this General Shareholders' Meeting will be open from 10:00 am (Paris time) on May 30, 2023. Shareholders are invited to contact their financial intermediary to get access codes, if any.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions.

The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

