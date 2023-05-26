

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales data from the UK and consumer confidence from France are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales for April. Sales are forecast to grow 0.4 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.9 percent fall in March.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is seen rising to 84 in May from 83 in April.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office is set to issue business and consumer confidence survey data. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall to 102.5 in May from 103.0 in April. At the same time, the consumer sentiment index is seen unchanged at 105.5.



In the meantime, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.



