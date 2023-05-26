Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - New Marketing & Bus Dev Manager

26 May 2023

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

New Marketing and Business Development Manager

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Vladimir (Vlad) Kusznirczuk as Marketing and Business Development Manager with immediate effect, to address business opportunities with large US and Canadian bitcoin miners and mining rigs manufacturers.

Mr Kusznirczuk, a US citizen based in London, has previously had roles in sales and business development at AT&T, Sprint/T-Mobile and BlackBerry Ltd. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Rider University and a Bachelor's degree cum laude in Decision Sciences, Statistics and Computers from the same university.

Mr Kusznirczuk's main focus will be on developing strategic partnerships and joint ventures with large bitcoin mining businesses in the US and Canada and with bitcoin mining rig manufacturers in the US and China.

He will also be in charge of the initial phase of the Company's recently established renewable energy mining project, which involves a completely new approach to zero carbon footprint bitcoin mining, further details of which will be announced by the Company in due course.

The Company has issued 2,000,000 options over new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company ("Options") to Mr Kusznirczuk as follows:

1,000,000 Options exercisable at 5 pence between 1 November 2023 and 25 May 2025 ; and

between and ; and 1,000,000 Options exercisable at 10 pence between 1 November 2023 and 25 May 2025 .

Francesco Gardin, Chairman and CEO of QBT commented: "The Company's priority is now on the commercialisation of its software programmes Method B and Method A. In parallel, the Company will accelerate its marketing and business development within the bitcoin industry, as well as continuing to build its strategic alliances. Most of the world's largest bitcoin mining businesses are based in the US and Canada. In bringing on Vlad, we have selected an experienced US manager to engage with the North American sector companies. Vlad has an excellent business development background and significant experience in dealing with corporate America."

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.